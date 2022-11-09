Aaron Carter's Family Reportedly Believes His Death Was an Accident

Aaron Carter's family reportedly believes the former child star's tragic death was an accident as an official cause of death is determined. Family sources connected to the "Aaron's Party" singer told TMZ that fans theorizing that he died by suicide couldn't be further from the truth and that Carter was looking forward to spending time with his son, Prince, over the holidays.

Carter had reportedly set up appointments with a family counselor and social worker to help his chances of becoming a more involved parent and was in a good place with his ex, Melanie Martin. The musician was found dead Saturday morning in the bathtub at his house in Lancaster, California by a house sitter. Prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were found in his bedroom, TMZ reported, and while a cause of death has not yet been determined, police sources believe he lost consciousness and drowned.

The "I Want Candy" artist's brother, Nick Carter, addressed the death of his brother Sunday morning with a moving social media tribute. "My heart has been broken today," he began. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss," the Backstreet Boys star continued. "But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth....God, please take care of my baby brother."

Aaron's twin sister, Angel Carter, also posted a tribute to her late family member. "To my twin... I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly," she wrote. "My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them." Angel added, "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.