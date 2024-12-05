Rapper Saafir Has Died, Former Collaborator Confirms Singer’s Death at 54

Trailblazing Oakland rapper Saafir has died at age 54. The passing of Saafir, born Reggie Gibson, was confirmed on Tuesday, Nov. 19 by his former Golden State Project groupmate Xzibit.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this right now, but don’t know what else to do at the moment,” wrote Xzibit, born Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, on Instagram. “Approximately at 8:45am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away.”

The “Runway Walk” rapper continued, “We have so much history I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now. We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now.”

He concluded with a call to the hip-hop community to support Saafir’s loved ones during this difficult time. “Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time,” he wrote. “That’s all I have right now. My soul is crushed. We love you Bro.”

Xzibit and Saafir were members of the Golden State Project rap group alongside Ras Kass. The Oakland rapper also was a part of Digital Underground, a group that formed in 1987 and included major names like Shock G and Tupac Shakur.

TMZ reports that Saafir had been struggling with health issues for years, and even had to have a cancerous tumor removed from his spine. The performer even reportedly started using a wheelchair before his death.

In the comment section of Xzibit’s loving tribute, both artists and fans convened to share their love for Saafir. “Devastation!” wrote Pharoahe Monch. “love you Saafir. Thank you for all the inspiration and contributions to this culture. Just so dope on so many levels. Saved me from getting jumped at a Bay Area house party one night. #BoxCarSessions.”

Rapper Kuniva added, “He was a cool ass brotha. Showed us so much love. Even taught me the proper form for doing curls while we worked out on the road. Condolences to you and the family.” Meanwhile, Pigeon John praised the “West Coast Legend” as a “Classic MC” with “original flow,” adding, “RIP Saafir. Thank you for giving us your music.”

In addition to his music, Saafir also worked briefly as an actor, co-starring in the 1993 classic drama Menace II Society as Harold, Caine’s cousin, opposite Larenz Tate, Jada Pinkett Smith and Samuel L. Jackson.