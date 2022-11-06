Aaron Carter Dead: Pop Stars and Celebrities Mourn the Late Singer

By Michael Hein

Aaron Carter passed away this weekend, leaving other entertainers shocked and grieving. The pop star was just weeks away from turning 35 years old, and appeared to be on the road to recovery in recent years. Social media filled with eulogies for the "I Want Candy" singer.

Carter was found dead at his home in Palmdale, California on Saturday, Nov. 5, a spokesperson for the L.A. Sheriff's Department told reporters. According to E! News, the police received a 9-1-1 call from a house-sitter at Carter's home at 11 a.m. local time. When they arrived, they found Carter in the bathtub, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Further details – including Carter's official cause of death – have not yet been revealed, but many have inferred that this had something to do with Carter's highly-publicized battle with drug addiction.

Carter has been in and out of rehab programs for the last few years, even opening up publicly about his struggles on shows like Celebrity Rehab. He achieved sobriety and seemed to be on the mend, but some friends and colleagues now speculate that there were developments behind the scenes they weren't aware of until it was too late. Read on to see how some of Carter's fellow performers have mourned him.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff once shared the screen with Carter on Lizzie McGuire. In a touching Instagram post on Saturday, she grieved not only for his death but for the other struggles life had thrown his way since then.

Nick Carter

Aaron's older brother Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys also referenced Aaron's addiction and mental health struggles in his Instagram eulogy. He included some old photos of the two together before they were household names.

Diane Warren

Songwriter Diane Warren imagined how fame may have taken a toll on Carter over the years. She wished him peace.

New Kids on the Block

Fellow 90s pop stars New Kids on the Block posted a public memorial for Carter on their social media pages.

Christy Carlson Romano

Actress and singer Christy Carlson Romano was also stricken by Carter's unexpected passing. She shared a candle emoji in a virtual vigil for the singer.

Melissa Joan Hart

Actress Melissa Joan Hart shared an old photo of herself with Carter on Instagram, along with her well-wishes for Carter's grieving family.

Loni Love

Finally, comedian and talk show host Loni Love gave a more recent accounting of Carter's personality, noting that she had not met him until 2018. Still, she wrote fondly of the singer and shared her condolences for his family.

