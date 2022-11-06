Aaron Carter Dead: Pop Stars and Celebrities Mourn the Late Singer

Aaron Carter passed away this weekend, leaving other entertainers shocked and grieving. The pop star was just weeks away from turning 35 years old, and appeared to be on the road to recovery in recent years. Social media filled with eulogies for the "I Want Candy" singer.

Carter was found dead at his home in Palmdale, California on Saturday, Nov. 5, a spokesperson for the L.A. Sheriff's Department told reporters. According to E! News, the police received a 9-1-1 call from a house-sitter at Carter's home at 11 a.m. local time. When they arrived, they found Carter in the bathtub, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Further details – including Carter's official cause of death – have not yet been revealed, but many have inferred that this had something to do with Carter's highly-publicized battle with drug addiction.

Carter has been in and out of rehab programs for the last few years, even opening up publicly about his struggles on shows like Celebrity Rehab. He achieved sobriety and seemed to be on the mend, but some friends and colleagues now speculate that there were developments behind the scenes they weren't aware of until it was too late. Read on to see how some of Carter's fellow performers have mourned him.