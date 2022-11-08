Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Speaks Highly of Him Following His Death

Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin is speaking out after his death. Martin, who welcomed son Prince with the late singer in November 2021, took to TikTok to share her memories of Carter after the "Aaron's Party" artist died Saturday at age 34. Posting a video montage of sweet moments with Carter and their son, Martin began by acknowledging there are "so many thoughts" going through her mind currently.

"I miss my fiance so much and I hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room," she wrote. Martin continued by addressing Carter directly: "My love you were taken too soon from the world. These are some great healthy moments we had together and i will cherish them forever. God only made one of you and i was lucky enough to have met the love of my life," she wrote.

"Theres no one ill ever be with again i always told you that you are the only one for me for life," Martin continued. "i am not ready to let you go but God has decided that he wanted to show you a better place. RIP My baby love @aaroncarterofficial." Martin's longer TikTok comes after she initially posed a 2-second video in which she was seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically following Carter's death.

Martin and Carter had a tumultuous relationship before his passing, and just one week after Prince was born, the couple announced they had called off their engagement. The late "I Want Candy" singer took to social media at the time and announced that "due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Carter was found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California after authorities reportedly responded to a 911 call and found his body in the bathtub. The artist's brother, Nick Carter, soon after paid tribute to his younger sibling on social media, confirming reports of his death. "My heart has been broken today," the Backstreet Boys member began. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss," he continued. "But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth....God, please take care of my baby brother."