My Chemical Romance Pays Tribute to Late Drummer Bob Bryar

My Chemical Romance is paying tribute to their former drummer Bob Bryar after he was found dead in his home last week at 44. The rock band – comprised of Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Mikey Way, and Ray Toro — bid farewell to the musician in a statement shared to Instagram Monday alongside a photo of Bryar drumming on stage.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance,” they wrote. “We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace.”

Bob Bryar in the music video for My Chemical Romance’s “I Don’t Love You” (Credit: Reprise Records)

The emotional statement was released just three days after TMZ first reported on Nov. 29, citing law enforcement sources, that the musician’s body was discovered in his home in Tennessee on Nov. 26, three weeks after he was last seen alive. It’s unclear when exactly Bryar passed, and his cause of death was not immediately known, but authorities have ruled out foul play, TMZ reporting that the drummer’s possessions at home appeared to be untouched. A medical examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Bryar’s death.

Following TMZ’s report, My Chemical Romance confirmed Bryar’s passing in a statement shared to multiple outlets, reading, “The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing.”

Promotional image for My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade” music video (Credit: Reprise Records)

Bryar was My Chemical Romance’s longest-tenured drummer, first joining the group in 2004 shortly after the release of their album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. He replaced original drummer Matt Pelissier, and continued to play with the band until his exit in 2010. During his time with the group, Bryar contributed to My Chemical Romance’s 2006 album The Black Parade, which is considered to be the band’s most commercially and critically successful record. The Chciago-native, who also worked as a sound engineer for Thrice and The Used, also contributed to 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, and played on some of the group’s biggest hits, including “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Teenagers,” and “I Don’t Love You.”

Following his exit from My Chemical Romance, Bryar retired from music, per TMZ, and became a real estate agent. He was not set to appear on My Chemical Romance’s upcoming series of 2025 stadium shows, during which they are set to perform The Black Parade in full.