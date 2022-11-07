Nick Carter Breaks Down on Stage Mid-Performance After Brother Aaron Carter's Death

The Backstreet Boys performed at London's O2 arena Sunday, less than 24 hours after Nick Carter's brother Aaron Carter died. During the concert, Carter broke down in tears while trying to finish his verse on "Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely." His bandmates AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell embraced him at that moment, as seen in footage published by The Daily Mail.

During the concert, Richardson also paid tribute to Aaron. "Tonight we've got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday," Richardson said. "We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him. He's a part of our family and we thank you guys for all your love and support."

Most emotional moment of the Backstreet Boys concert so far. They made a speech about Aaron Carter.

Not a dry eye in the o2. pic.twitter.com/YBpTz6neVc — All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) November 6, 2022

It was unclear if the show would even go on. However, KnowleDJ, who is touring with the boy band, told fans on Instagram he was told the show would still go on as planned. "As far as I'm told, the show is happening and I will be there tonight to do my set," the DJ wrote before the show. "But I'd suggest checking the official sites to be sure just in case things change. Thanks for your patience and understanding, and let's all pray for Nick and his family."

Although The Backstreet Boys have not issued a joint statement on Aaron's death yet, Carter published a tribute to his younger brother Sunday morning. "My heart is broken," he wrote. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," Carter continued. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth... I love you, baby brother."

Aaron, 34, was found dead in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home Saturday. Authorities have not released a cause of death yet. The "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" singer struggled with drug addiction in his final years and started an outpatient recovery program in September to regain custody of his son Prince, whom he shared with his fiance, Melanie Martin. He was predeceased by his older sister, singer Leslie Carter, who died in 2012 at age 25. In addition to Carter, he is survived by his older sister B.J. Carter and his twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad.