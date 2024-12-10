50 Cent Mocks Jay-Z Following Rape Allegation

Rapper 50 Cent has slammed Jay-Z’s behavior after the rapper and businessman was named in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sexual assault case. Just one day after the Roc Nation mogul, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, was named in a civil lawsuit that accused him of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs in 2000, Jay-Z hit the red carpet of the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere alongside his wife Beyoncé, their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and his mother-in-law Tina Knowles in a family outing that sparked some controversy online.

Taking to Instagram to Instagram in a since-deleted post, 50 Cent joined joining the chorus of people to react to the musician’s choice. The rapper shared a photo of Jay-Z and his family from the night, according to Us Weekly and wrote, “Jay said they said I rapped [sic] a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mufasa LOL.”

The Monday night outing marked Jay-Z’s first public appearance since he was named in the civil lawsuit, which was initially filed against Combs in October. The plaintiff, who is identified as a Jane Doe, added Jay-Z as a defendant in the suit Sunday, making him the first celebrity to be accused of sexual assault in connection to Combs.

In the suit, the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by the two musicians after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000 when she was just 13. The woman claimed in the suit that Combs and Carter raped her after she was drugged via a drink.

Jay-Z has since denied the allegations against him, writing in a statement shared to Roc Nation’s X (formerly Twitter) account that “these allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” He called the lawsuit “a blackmail attempt.”

Meanwhile, his attorneys on Monday filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit or require the plaintiff to reveal her identity, CNN and Fox News reported. In the filing, the musician’s attorneys argued that “Mr. Carter should not have to defend himself in the brightest of spotlights against an accuser who hides in complete darkness while leveling allegations that describe the purported acts occurring in the plain sight of witnesses who could refute the plaintiff’s claims if only her identity was revealed.”