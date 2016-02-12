T.J. Miller Says He'll Never Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool co-star T.J. Miller said he would never work with the actor again after an awkward moment on the set. Miller claims Reynolds was "horrifically mean" to him when he stayed in character on the Deadpool set. The actor, who played the title character's friend Weasel in the first two Deadpool movies, said he has no plans to appear in the third Deadpool film.

During a recent stop on The Adam Corolla Show, Miller told Corolla he got along with Reynolds during the making of the first Deadpool because "he wasn't a huge, huge movie star" and said Miller loved Reynolds "as a comedian." However, his feelings toward Reynolds changed when they worked on the 2018 sequel.

"Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again," Miller told Corolla, notes The Hollywood Reporter. "But I've said that about Michael Bay, and now we're friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different." Miller also thought it was "weird" that Reynolds "hates" him. Then, Miller recalled a moment on the Deadpool set that rubbed him the wrong way.

"We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, 'Let's do one more take.' And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I'm Weasel," Miller recalled. "So he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Miller called Reynolds "kind of an insecure dude" and said he would not make Deadpool 3 even if Disney offered him twice as much. "I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies," Miller said. "I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I'm at a place in my life where I don't need to do Deadpool 3." The Silicon Valley star said he also does not want to play a role for "more than five years," which is what inspired him to leave the HBO comedy.

It's unclear if Disney really would want Miller to return for Deadpool 3 anyway, due to his long list of controversies. In 2017, an anonymous woman accused Miller of being abusive and assaulting her during a sexual encounter in 2001, when he attended George Washington University. Miller denied the allegations. Since that news surfaced while Deadpool 2 was still in production, the film included a subtle reference to the situation.

In 2018, Silicon Valley actress Alice Wetterlund accused Miller of being a "bully and petulant brat" on the show's set. She also claimed the other actors on the show were "complicit in his unprofessionalism." In response, HBO said it was "disappointed to learn" of Wetterland's complaints. "HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show," the network added.

Deadpool 3 will be the first film in the franchise to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it is also the first to be made since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox. Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, is directing. It is scheduled to open on Sept. 6, 2024.