TJ Miller Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

T.J. Miller has denied allegations he sexually assaulted a former classmate at George Washington University back in 2001.

The Deadpool actor issued a joint statement with his wife Kate Miller, who he began dating around the time of the alleged incident. In the report, the woman claimed the Silicon Valley actor choked her, punched her and penetrated her with a beer bottle.

The Millers adamantly denied the claims, saying the accuser is a woman from their university comedy group who had previously made wild accusations against them.

“We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations,” the Millers said. “She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus ‘I’m going to destroy them’ [and] ‘I’m going to ruin him.’”

The couple then stated that the “real facts on the matter” will come to light in time. They accused the woman of “bandwagoning” onto the ongoing wave of sexual assault allegations made in the wake of Harvey Weinstein‘s downfall.

“We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye,” they wrote. “Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

They then said they “stand together” in the midst of the allegations, and say they “both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives.”

Read the Millers’ joint statement below.

