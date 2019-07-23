‘Silicon Valley’ Alum Alice Wetterlund Bashes TJ Miller, Co-Stars for Bullying and Enabling

Silicon Valley actress Alice Wetterlund is tweeting out her experiences on set of the HBO comedy series.

The comedian, who played engineer Carla Walton in two seasons of the series, took to the social media platform to open up about her time on the show.

“TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism,” she wrote, adding: “They can f— off forever.”

Speaking of Miller, who left the show after four seasons of playing fan-favorite Erlich Bachman, Wetterlund made a comment about his comedic talent.

“Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller‘s career!” she wrote sarcastically. “We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more — not less — comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat.”

Her comment is in reference to Miller’s arrest in April for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train.

Wetterlunch, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, went on to say that she’s been vocal about her experience on the show.

“I’m pretty open about this, and I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience the me, but it was kind of a nightmare,” she added.

When she was why she chose to work on the show, she responded, “One, I needed the job, two, it was first recurring role and I had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird. Now I know!”

While she didn’t offer up specifics about the bullying she experienced while she played the role — a rare female part on the series — Wetterlund did address why she chose not to go into detail.

“I don’t know how to talk about this yet in a way that doesn’t muddy the waters of #MeToo but DOES help people understand and do better,” she explained.

Miller made headlines in 2017 when he abruptly left Silicon Valley. At the time of the exit, the actor took shots at executive producer Alec Berg and star Thomas Middleditch.

The actor then saw many of his jobs end in December after he was accused of sexual assault by a former George Washington University classmate in 2001.

At the time of the accusations, Miller and his wife Kate Miller released a joint statement denying the allegations.

“We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations,” the Millers said. “She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus ‘I’m going to destroy them’ [and] ‘I’m going to ruin him.’”