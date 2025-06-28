Sequel to One of Aaron Sorkin’s Biggest Movies Is in the Works

One of Aaron Sorkin’s biggest films is getting a sequel.

According to Deadline, the Oscar-winning drama The Social Network will be receiving a follow-up.

Sources tell the outlet that Sorkin is set to direct The Social Network Part II for Sony Pictures. It’s not a direct sequel, however, but a follow-up to the original film that released in 2010. Sorkin wrote The Social Network, which explores Facebook’s origins. Directed by David Fincher, the film starred Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer, and Max Minghella. It was nominated for eight Oscars and won three, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

The new film is in development with Sorkin, Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser producing. It’s not surprising that Sorkin is working on a follow-up, as he’s previously shared that he wanted to do another film, but he didn’t know what it could be about. Sorkin evidently found new inspiration following the Jan. 6 riots and the part that Facebook played in it.

Sources say that The Social Network Part II is not a Jan. 6 movie as it will focus on both the 2020 election and Facebook’s effect on teens, preteens, violence, and other countries. He will also take on directing duties this time around, following previous films Molly’s Game, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Being the Ricardos. As of now, a production date has not been set, but sources say Sorkin is focusing on the casting.

Whether or not any cast members from the original film will return is unknown, including Eisenberg, who portrayed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. He was also nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars. More information on casting should be revealed in the coming months, including who will be part of the cast, but fans will just have to wait and see if anyone from The Social Network will be returning.

The Social Network was a critical and box office success, making $224 million on a $40 million budget. The Writers Guild of America ranked Sorkin’s screenplay the third greatest of the 21st century, coming in just behind Get Out and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It will be hard to match the success of The Social Network, but it should be interesting to see how this new one does and who will be part of it.