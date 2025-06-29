There’s a documentary about a “poop cruise” in Netflix’s top 5 this weekend, and I am trying not to include crappy puns in this intro. I failed.

Elsewhere, there is some more sanitary fare for families to enjoy in the Netflix top 5, including a Jennifer Garner flick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (June 29, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. Plane

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a lightning strike forces him to crash-land on a remote island, a determined pilot fights to protect his passengers from a violent local militia.”

4. The Intern

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro) is a 70-year-old widower who has discovered that retirement isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Seizing an opportunity to get back in the game, he becomes a senior intern at an online fashion site, founded and run by Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway).”

3. Miracles From Heaven

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When Christy (Jennifer Garner) discovers her 10-year-old daughter Anna (Kylie Rogers) has a rare, incurable disease, she becomes a ferocious advocate for her daughter’s healing as she searches for a solution. After Anna has a freak accident, an extraordinary miracle unfolds in the wake of her dramatic rescue that leaves medical specialists mystified, her family restored and their community inspired.”

2. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

1. Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

Play video

Official Synopsis: “It was supposed to be a luxury cruise: a four day round trip from Galveston, Texas to Cozumel, Mexico. But for the 4,000 passengers and crew on board, the reality proves catastrophically different. After an engine room fire destroys electrical cables supplying the entire ship, the boat is left drifting with no power for propulsion, refrigeration, lighting, air-conditioning or… worst of all, flushing toilets.

“Soon raw sewage leaks out all over the ship, food supplies start dwindling and passengers begin to revolt. As the cruise company races to control the fallout, a media frenzy ensues. Soon everyone is talking about ‘The Poop Cruise.’”