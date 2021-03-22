'Silicon Valley' Star Alice Wetterlund Reacts to Thomas Middleditch Allegations, Shades Co-Stars

✖

Silicon Valley star Alice Wetterlund responded to the sexual misconduct allegations leveled at her former co-star Thomas Middleditch this weekend in a series of angry tweets. Wetterlund — who played engineer Carla Walton in Seasons 2 and 3 of the HBO series — had previously spoken out against former star TJ Miller. This weekend, she heavily implied that everyone on the show was "cruel" and "unprofessional" to her, with the specific exception of Jimmy Woo.

Middleditch has been accused of groping and harassing two women at the now-defunct private goth club The Cloak and Dagger, according to a report by The Los Angeles Times. As the news went viral on Sunday afternoon, Wetterlund tweeted: "Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone's favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!" Fans laughed about the quip and left comments and questions about the scandal in the replies. They may have gotten more than they bargained for, as Wetterlund gave frank accounts of her experience with all the other main cast members as well.

Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock! — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) March 21, 2021

Wetterlund responded to a tweet with a photo of Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr which read: "The surviving members of Silicon Valley." Of Nanjiani, she wrote: "He's pretty much the worst person I have ever worked with lmao," and: "Yeah maybe don't make him your fave... he's the absolute worst." Of Starr, she wrote only: "Starr who," which some respondents took as ominous.

"I have heard Zachary Woods is an absolute doll," one person wrote, but Wetterlund responded: "Nope!" The only cast member apparently spared from Wetterlund's derision was Jimmy O. Yang. She posted a photo of the two of them under "the surviving members of Silicon Valley," adding: "I live Jimmy so damn much!"

Wetterlund did not give any new details on what these castmates did to earn her ire, though she did resist the label of "survivor." She wrote: "I think that term is applied to folks who experience rape or violent or targeted harassment and were made to feel unsafe. I was treated unprofessionally, singled out and there was cruelty but I was not abused."

Back in 2018, Wetterlund wrote: "TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f— off forever."

Thank you- but I wanna be clear about something, I’m not a survivor. I think that term is applied to folks who experienced rape or violent or targeted harassment and were made to feel unsafe. I was treated unprofessionally, singled out and there was cruelty but I was not abused — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) March 22, 2021

HBO issued a response published by Deadline at the time, which read: "While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on Silicon Valley, we are disappointed to learn of her concerns. HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show."

Silicon Valley ended in 2019 after six seasons. So far, Middleditch has not responded to the sexual misconduct allegations against him.