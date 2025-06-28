John Travolta Steps Out In Full ‘Grease’ Attire

Danny Zuko made a surprise return, and he was rockin’ and rollin’.

John Travolta was dressed in full Grease gear to surprise an unsuspecting audience at a Grease sing-along.

The actor shared on Instagram that he made an appearance at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night dressed as his beloved character, joining fellow cast members Barry Pearl, Michael Tucci, Kelly Ward, and Didi Conn, as well as director Randal Kleiser.

“Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko,” Travolta wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him surprising the crowd. “No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening.”

Travolta starred in the 1978 musical rom-com as high school greaser Danny Zuko, whose summer fling, Sandy (Olivia Newton-John), winds up at his school for senior year. Grease is based on the 1972 stage musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Bronté Woodard wrote the screenplay, and the film is adapted by co-producer Allan Carr.

The sing-along at the Hollywood Bowl was actually held just days after Grease celebrated its 47th anniversary. Even to this day, the film remains a cultural phenomenon. In 2023, prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiered on Paramount+, but it was canceled after just one season. In 2016, Fox aired a live-television adaption of the musical starring Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Olivia Newton John and John Travolta in a scene from the film ‘Grease’, 1978. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, John Travolta has been pretty busy as of late. He most recently starred in the 2025 film High Rollers and 2024’s Cash Out. According to his IMDb, he has five projects in the works, including Black Tides, Syndicate, Cash Out 3, and November 1963. No matter how much time has passed and no matter how many projects Travolta does, Grease is always going to be the word.

It is nice to see Travolta with some of the Grease cast again, and whether another reunion like this will happen again is unknown. But since this one was a surprise, at least when it came to Travolta, who knows what could happen in the future. Unfortunately, Grease is not streaming anywhere, but it is available to buy on Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.