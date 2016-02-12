Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Teaming up for 'Deadpool 3,' and Marvel Fans Are Hyped

Last week, Ryan Reynolds gave fans a candid update on Deadpool 3, casually breaking the news that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the new movie. Reynolds shared a video on Tuesday rife with self-aware jokes about his creative process, finally conceding that he has no incredible ideas for this long-awaited threequel. Jackman then appears in the video and agrees to come back to the Marvel franchise for another round with Reynolds.

Reynolds' first video broke the news that Deadpool 3 will premiere on Sept. 6, 2024, and that Jackman will be in it. Naturally, this raised as many questions as it answered, so the duo made a follow-up video and posted it the next day. The excitement from fans was overwhelming, but it was tinged with some doubt since so many fans felt like Jackman's departure from the X-Men franchise was already perfect.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Jackman played Wolverine from 2000 to 2017 in no less than nine films, and he was one of the pre-eminent stars of the superhero genre. Jackman planned for Logan (2017) to be his farewell to the character, and many fans found it to be a poignant ending. However, it also meant that Jackman left the X-Men franchise just before it became available to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which justifies this change of heart as far as some fans are concerned.

Meanwhile, Reynolds first played Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but more notably in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. This upcoming threequel will be the first one since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox and the X-Men became available to Marvel Studios. A follow-up video posted by Reynolds and Jackman on Wednesday indicated that Deadpool 3 will indeed be a part of the MCU continuity.

All of this combined has fans beside themselves with excitement for the movie, in spite of how far off its release date is. Here's a look at how fans are celebrating the good news online.