More than 100 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Peacock in July 2025

June is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streamer released the full list of titles arriving in July 2025, promising more than 100 TV shows and movies to binge watch next month.

Although Valentine’s Day is a long ways away, love will certainly be in the air at Peacock in July. Over the course of the month, the streamer will add not only new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 (as well as the finale), but also Love Island: Beyond the Villa, a brand-new spinoff featuring fan-favorites from the show. Reality TV lovers will also be treated to a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Meanwhile, the Natasha Lyonne-led series Poker Face will wrap up its sophomore run.

Peacock will also grow its movie library next month with dozens of new titles, including American Pie, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Forrest Gump, Goodfellas, Legally Blonde, Twister, and several Fast and Furious films.

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an additional $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

July 1

10 Items Or Less

13

About My Father*

Airplane!

American Pie

Aquamarine

Are We There Yet?*

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Beauty Shop

Big Momma’s House

The Brothers

Chance of Snow

Contraband

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Daniel Isn’t Real

Dante’s Peak

Dazed And Confused

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Fate Of The Furious

First Blood

Forrest Gump

Friday

The Friday After Next

Furious 7

Goodfellas

Hall Pass

The High Note*

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hotel Transylvania*

Hotel Transylvania 2*

I Am Woman

Iris

King Kong

The King of Staten Island*

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Liar, Liar

Making Babies

Mission: Impossible

Next Friday

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Ray

Repo Men

Robin Hood (2010)

Role Models

Sausage Party*

Self/Less

Semi-Pro

Sisters

Street Fighter

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*

Titanic

Tropic Thunder

The Turning*

Twister

War Of The Worlds

Waterworld

Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

July 2

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Finale (E!)

July 3

The American Society Of Magical Negroes*

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 4

Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry – Premiere (CNBC)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

July 5

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 6

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

She Said*

July 7

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 8

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Survival Mode, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

July 10

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 11

Drop – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 – Premiere (Bravo)

July 12

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 14

Kings Court, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16-17 (WeTV)

July 15

Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

July 16

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

July 17

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 18

Transplant, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)

July 20

Violent Night*

July 21

Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1-7 (TNT)

July 23

The Valley After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

July 24

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 27

Tár*

July 28

Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)

Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)

July 29

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

July 30

Destination X, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)

July 31

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Premiere, 30 min (Peacock Original)*