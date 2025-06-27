More than 100 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Peacock in July 2025

June is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to Peacock.
The NBCUniversal streamer released the full list of titles arriving in July 2025, promising more than 100 TV shows and movies to binge watch next month.
Although Valentine’s Day is a long ways away, love will certainly be in the air at Peacock in July. Over the course of the month, the streamer will add not only new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 (as well as the finale), but also Love Island: Beyond the Villa, a brand-new spinoff featuring fan-favorites from the show. Reality TV lovers will also be treated to a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Meanwhile, the Natasha Lyonne-led series Poker Face will wrap up its sophomore run.
Peacock will also grow its movie library next month with dozens of new titles, including American Pie, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Forrest Gump, Goodfellas, Legally Blonde, Twister, and several Fast and Furious films.
Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an additional $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
July 1
10 Items Or Less
13
About My Father*
Airplane!
American Pie
Aquamarine
Are We There Yet?*
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Beauty Shop
Big Momma’s House
The Brothers
Chance of Snow
Contraband
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Daniel Isn’t Real
Dante’s Peak
Dazed And Confused
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Fate Of The Furious
First Blood
Forrest Gump
Friday
The Friday After Next
Furious 7
Goodfellas
Hall Pass
The High Note*
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hotel Transylvania*
Hotel Transylvania 2*
I Am Woman
Iris
King Kong
The King of Staten Island*
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Liar, Liar
Making Babies
Mission: Impossible
Next Friday
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Ray
Repo Men
Robin Hood (2010)
Role Models
Sausage Party*
Self/Less
Semi-Pro
Sisters
Street Fighter
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*
Titanic
Tropic Thunder
The Turning*
Twister
War Of The Worlds
Waterworld
Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
July 2
Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Finale (E!)
July 3
The American Society Of Magical Negroes*
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
July 4
Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry – Premiere (CNBC)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks
July 5
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
July 6
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
She Said*
July 7
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
July 8
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Survival Mode, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
July 10
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Poker Face, Season 2 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
July 11
Drop – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 – Premiere (Bravo)
July 12
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA, Season 7 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
July 14
Kings Court, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16-17 (WeTV)
July 15
Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
July 16
Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
July 17
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
July 18
Transplant, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)
July 20
Violent Night*
July 21
Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1-7 (TNT)
July 23
The Valley After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
July 24
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
July 27
Tár*
July 28
Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)
Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)
July 29
Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
July 30
Destination X, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Top Chef VIP, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)
July 31
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Premiere, 30 min (Peacock Original)*