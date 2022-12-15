Superman Officially Being Recast, Henry Cavill Not Returning for New Movie

James Gunn and Pater Safran's first major move as the CEOs of Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Studios will be to recast Superman for a new movie written by Gunn. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker confirmed that Henry Cavill, who played the character in the DC Extended Universe movies, will no longer play Big Blue. Cavill's return was teased at the end of Black Adam, which is still in theaters.

In a series of tweets late Wednesday, Gunn confirmed that he and Safran have a DC slate "ready to go" and more details would be announced after the new year. However, he did confirm right away that their first Superman movie will be set during Kal-El's early life, so Cavill will not be returning.

Gunn and Safran met with Cavill, who seemed very excited to return to Superman after working with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for a cameo in Black Adam. The CEOs are "big fans" of Cavill and they talked about "exciting possibilities" to work together in the future. Gunn also confirmed that he is writing the new Superman movie, but they have not found a director yet.

Cavill announced his return as Superman in October, just as Black Adam hit theaters and featured him. He was excited about the role but told fans on Wednesday that he accepts Gunn and Safran's decision to recast the role. "The changing of the guard is something that happens," Cavill wrote in an Instagram statement. "I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

The Enola Holmes actor went on to remind fans that while they can "mourn" for a bit, Superman is never leaving. "Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there," Cavill wrote. "My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

Gunn and Safran, who previously worked on the DCEU with The Suicide Squad, were hired to lead a new film division at Warner Bros. dedicated to DC Comics properties called DC Studios on Nov. 1. Since then, they have had meetings with those involved in outstanding projects, including Cavill. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that a conversation with Ben Affleck about working with them on a Batman project took place, but there are no deals for him to do so. (Gunn has confirmed that this meeting happened on Tuesday.) They also spoke with Patty Jenkins, who is no longer working on a third Wonder Woman movie.

Warner Bros. is also working on a Black Superman movie written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. J.J. Abrams is producing that movie. THR reports that Coates is still working on that script and it is not affected by Gunn's new movie.

Superman has not been featured in a solo movie since Zack Snyder's Man of Steel opened in 2013. The movie launched the DCEU and was followed by Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Attempts to make a proper Man of Steel 2 never came to fruition, especially after the financial failure of Justice League in 2017. Warner Bros. has a long history of struggling to bring Superman to the screen ever since Christopher Reeve's fourth film opened in 1987.

Audiences also still have not seen the last of the DCEU as four movies will hit theaters in 2023. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to hit theaters on March 17, with the long-delayed The Flash finally opening on June 16. Blue Beetle will hit theaters on Aug. 18, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will open on Dec. 25, 2023. Gunn is also working on the second season of HBO Max's Peacemaker, which is technically a part of the DCEU.