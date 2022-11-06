Millie Bobby Brown Details Terms of Her 'Adult' Friendship With 'Enola Holmes' Co-Star Henry Cavill

Millie Bobby Brown is back for Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix, with Henry Cavill also returning as the elder Holmes. With the return, for the sequel, so returns the unique friendship that's grown between the two.

But according to Deadline, Brown revealed that she has a very adult friendship with Cavill that comes with some specific guidelines. When asked about how the friendship compares with her Stranger Things friendships, she expanded.

Adventure strikes again! Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2 — where a mystery of historic proportions requires 2 Holmes to handle. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/6WWsNgwDvK — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

"It's different because I grew up with Noah [Schnapp] and Charlie [Heaton]. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates. And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship," Brown said. "Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions. I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I'm not allowed to ask about his personal life. It's like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I'm like 'Understood.' Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it's different. There's no boundaries because it's like we're all siblings. But with Henry, he's very strict with me, which I appreciate."

Apologies if you had your heads in the gutter, but Brown and Cavill are perfectly normal friends. In fact, Brown compares it to another specific relationship you can have in life.

"So, for him, it must be completely different. I have a sister, a brother, and an older brother. So, I'm very much used to that kind of dynamic," Millie explained, noting that Cavill doesn't have any sisters of his own. "I had to implement a lot of that into my relationship with Henry offscreen and onscreen and just pull him out of his comfort zone."

Enola Holmes 2 director Harry Bradbeer echoed this sentiment and explained that the pair have an "enjoyable dynamic." "They're always poking at each other," Bradbeer said. "And Millie tickles him up a little bit and surprises him. And he goes with it."

While Brown is riding high off the latest season of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes 2's release, Cavill has been making moves too. He announced his departure from The Witcher at the close of October, making way for Liam Hemsworth, and also confirmed his return as Superman in Man of Steel 2.

This was aided by his appearance at the end of Black Adam, fulfilling a request of The Rock that he reportedly fought to get for years. You can stream Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix.