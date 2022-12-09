'Wonder Woman 3' Canceled

Multiple sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 is no longer moving forward. According to sources, Jenkins recently submitted her treatment, which she co-wrote with Geoff Johns. James Gunn and Peter Safran (who serves as co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios alongside Gunn), along with Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, informed Jenkins that her proposal did not fit into Warner Bros Pictures' new (yet to be announced) plans. Jenkins directed and co-wrote the two previous movies, starring Gal Gadot, released in 2017 and 2020, respectively. There has been no decision about next steps, said The Hollywood Reporter. Although costs are not an issue, insiders told THR that DC Studios could save tens of millions if they do not make the third installment. According to sources, Gadot was expected to earn $20 million for Wonder Woman 3 and Jenkins $12 million. Backend bonuses are not included in those figures. THR reported that Warners had no comment.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recruited Gunn and Safran to launch DC Studios and oversee its superhero movies for the next five years. Gunn seemingly responded to the news in a Dec. 8 tweet, writing, "So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not." The pair is expected to present their vision to Zaslav next week. According to insiders, it is still unclear what their plan will look like since it is still a work in progress and is being kept under wraps. Currently, it is unclear how a future Wonder Woman movie will fit into the new DC plan, as well as how Gadot will portray the titular character in any future films.

Gadot tweeted on Dec. 6 that she was grateful for the opportunity to play such an iconic character and role model, writing, "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU.The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you." Whether the actress knew that Warner Bros. canceled the project is unknown. The rest of the DC slate remains in flux, say insiders, or at least Gunn is keeping details close to his chest, potential scenarios are emerging ahead of next week's meeting. THR noted an area where the Gunn-Safran plan appears unlikely to touch, at least for now, is the Matt Reeves The Batman universe, in which Robert Pattinson plays Batman.