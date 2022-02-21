Amy Adams Reveals Her Hilarious Response to Seeing Henry Cavill in His Superman Costume

Amy Adams famously played Lois Lane in the Man of Steel movie, and she previously revealed her hilarious response to seeing Henry Cavill in his Superman costume. In a recently resurfaced Empire interview from 2013, Adams shared what it was like to see Cavill donning the suit and cape for the first time. “When Henry walks in with the suit for the first time, I was like ‘Oh my goodness, that’s Superman,’” Adams recalled. “And then I just giggled like a 5-year-old because he was so cute in a suit.”

Man of Steel premiered in theaters on June 14, 2013, with Adams and Cavill leading a stellar cast that includes Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Christopher Meloni, and Russell Crowe. The film was directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay by David S. Goyer. Notably, Christopher Nolan worked with Goyer to help craft the story the screenplay is based on. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but went on to make $668 million at the global box office. It also kicked off the DC Comics Cinematic Universe, followed up by films such as Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Justice League.

In a conversation for Interview Magazine, prior to Man of Steel being released, Adams shared her level of excitement over finally getting to play Lois Lane, a role she’d been trying to get for years. “I was excited. I had talked about it before,” she remembered. “I had screen-tested at various points over the years with Matt Bomer and Paul Walker when it was attached to different directors and there were different teams involved.”

Adams continued, “Then, I read again when Bryan Singer [who directed 2006’s Superman Returns] was brought on. So it was interesting that it would reappear… I’ve always really loved action films, but I don’t see myself as a superhero girl, so my Lois is a mere mortal-full of imperfections. She’s someone I identify with. So this was an opportunity to be in a genre film without having to train-which was a positive thing.”

The actress later added, “Zack [Snyder] always said that he wanted it to feel a little more real. He just wanted Lois to be tough as nails and to have a lot of heart. In the beginning-before I’d read the script-it was more about getting an understanding of the kind of world that he was going to put her in. That was important to me. But it was always the realness that he was after.”

Finally, Adams shared, “Even with the decision of whether or not to dye my hair, he said, ‘Is this your natural color?’And I hadn’t dyed it in a year at that point, and he said he wanted it to be natural because Lois is a reporter and she’s going all over the place and probably wouldn’t spend much time dying her hair. So I think that he was interested in making his own stamp and not forcing some idea of who Lois was on the character and just letting her exist in this world of the film.”