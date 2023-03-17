'Power Rangers' Alum Jason David Frank's Final Film Sets Release Date Following His Death

Legend of the White Dragon, the last film starring the late Power Rangers star Jason David Frank, has scored a release date. Bat in the Sun Productions and Bascule Productions Ltd. will release the film this fall to coincide with what would have been Frank's 50th birthday, reports Deadline. Frank died on Nov. 19, 2022, in Houston at 49.

The new movie was directed by Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke. Frank plays Erik Reed, also known as The White Dragon, a fugitive who returns to the city he fought to protect after three years on the run. He has to clear his name and save his family before the evil Dragon Prime (Aaron Schoenke) unleashes his revenge. Mark Dacascos, King Bach, Michael Madsen, David Ramsey, Jason Faunt, Rachel Brooke Smith, Ciara Hanna, Kevin Porter, Mayling Ng, Cerina Vincent, and Frank's daughter, Jenna Rae Frank also star in the film. Scott Kennedy's Falling Forward Films will release the film to theaters in the top 25 markets in North America this fall.

"We are proud to have worked with such a talented actor, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share his final performance with the world," Aaron Schoenke told Deadline. "Having been on this journey with Jason for 10 years, I know he would be beyond excited to know that Legend of the White Dragon will be opening in theaters." The Schoenkes produced the movie with Frank and Christopher Jay.

"We are honored to be helping to bring the last film of such a talented artist to worldwide audiences," Kennedy said. "We hope that fans of Jason David Frank will love to see the collaboration of so many celebrated actors together in Legend of the White Dragon."

Frank, who would have turned 50 on Sept. 4, was a martial artist best known for his role as the original Green and White Ranger, Tommy Oliver, on Power Rangers. He played the role in several Power Rangers series between 1993 and 2018. He also had a cameo in the 2017 Power Rangers film. Frank took his own life. His wife, Tamiie, later said he was struggling with depression and other mental health issues. He is also survived by his four children.

"All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time," Tammie told PEOPLE in November 2022. "To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.