Jason David Frank Remembered as 'Dear Friend' by 'Power Rangers' Co-Star Amy Jo Johnson

Actress Amy Jo Johnson posted a heartwarming tribute to Jason David Frank on Sunday afternoon as news of his death spread. Fans learned of Franks's passing on Saturday night in social media rumors, and a representative for the late Power Rangers star confirmed it in a report by TMZ on Sunday morning. Johnson addressed Frank directly in her Instagram post.

Johnson shared a selfie that she and Frank had taken in front of a packed crowd – apparently at a convention of some kind. She rested her chin on his shoulder and smiled as fans grinned and waved their arms in the background. Johnson wrote: "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace..."

Johnson and Frank were co-stars in the original Might Morphin' Power Rangers TV series in 1993. The show was a famously strenuous job for the young actors with plenty of unique quirks in the production and unfortunate labor practices built into their contracts. However, in the years since both Johnson and Frank began interacting with fans more directly and spoke about their appreciation for the experience.

Frank passed away at his home in Texas, according to a report by TMZ. Unconfirmed rumors state that his cause of death was suicide. His professional representative Justin Hunt told the outlet that his family is seeking privacy at this time.

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed," said Hunt. Frank is survived by four children.

Frank was best known for playing Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise. Oliver was one of the few characters to persist through many seasons and iterations, with a break from 1997 to 2002. He left the series as a full-time actor in 2004, but returned for cameos in 2013, 2017 and 2018. His 2017 cameo in the Power Rangers film was shared with Johnson, with both playing normal citizens in Angel Grove.

Fans continue to mourn Frank on social media as the weekend goes on. Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers is streaming now on Netflix.