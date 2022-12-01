Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed by Wife in New Statement About His Final Hours

Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank died by suicide. His wife, Tammie Frank, confirmed Frank's cause of death in a statement to PEOPLE, revealing that her husband, the actor behind the iconic Power Rangers character Tommy Oliver, died by suicide on Nov. 19 during a weekend getaway together. Frank was 49.

Publicly speaking for the first time since her husband's tragic passing, Tammie confirmed, "My husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week." While Tammie said she was aware her husband "had struggled with mental health issues and depression before," she said she had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things... I could never predict what would happen that night." She went on to explain that she and her husband were experiencing marital issues following the sudden November 2021 passing of Tammie's daughter Shayla, which "wrecked our family emotionally," and while she and Frank "decided to separate at that time," a family friend "helped us realize that we still loved each other and we should not give up just yet." The couple embarked on a two-night getaway to help rekindle their romance. Tammie said, "It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us."

Tammie shared that she and her late husband were enjoying their time away together, and on the night of Frank's death, they "danced and stayed out at the event until the bar closed." The pair, who reserved separate hotel rooms due to Frank's snoring, eventually retired to Frank's room, where they had "a heartfelt and emotional talk." Tammie said that in an effort to help her husband "relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby."

"I must've been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door," she recalled. "I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life. These were the 'disturbances' that has been brought up numerous times online."

Tammie said she chose to address her husband's passing due to the "assumptions" being made about his death, sharing, "it has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered." Tammie requested that people "stop making assumptions and leave my family to grieve peacefully. All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.