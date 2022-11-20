Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed

Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives.

According to the outlet, the death is considered a suicide by this hasn't been made official just yet. Still, the news had been spreading and the confirmation by the outlet seems to confirm the awful truth.

Jason David Frank -- who played Tommy Oliver and the White Ranger in the original 'Power Rangers' entry -- has died. https://t.co/h8elf1GewQ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2022

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed," representative Justine Hunt said in a statement.

Frank's death is sure to be a hard hit to fans of the show and his former co-stars from across the years. Frank's role with Power Rangers extended beyond those early seasons, with the actor reprising the role numerous times over the years for Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo, and Dino Thunder, and would appear as an evil version of his character called Lord Drakkon in the Power Rangers video game Hyperforce.

Away from his career, Frank was father to four children, a pair of sons, Hunter and Jacob, and a pair of daughters, Skye and Jenna. His wife Tammie had been involved in a divorce with Frank at the time of his death.

Walter Jones and Amy Jo Johnson from the original Power Rangers series honored their late co-star on social media. "He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones wrote. "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our shares of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him."

Johnson echoed these comments about her "dear friend," adding, "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy." Rest in peace. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.