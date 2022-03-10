John Cena Gets Two Beloved Stars to Join Him in Upcoming ‘Looney Tunes’ Movie

Warner Bros. is developing another live-action/animation hybrid movie starring Looney Tunes characters, with John Cena as the human leading the cast. His newest co-stars are Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte and To All The Boys franchise star Lana Condor. James Gunn, who directed Cena in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, is an executive producer on the project.

The movie is called Coyote vs. ACME and is based on Ian Frazier’s New Yorker humor article of the same name, reports Deadline. Wile E. Coyote decides to sue ACME Corporation because ACME products have failed him in his never-ending pursuit to capture the Roadrunner too many times. Forte was cast as Wile’s lawyer, while Cena will play Forte’s imposing former boss who is representing ACME in the case.

Production on Coyote vs. ACME set to start later this month in New Mexico, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023 and is executive produced by Gunn and Chris DeFaria. Dave Green is directing from a screenplay by Samy Burch. The previous Looney Tunes movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, hit theaters in July 2021 and grossed $162.8 million worldwide.

Forte has worked with Warner Bros. Animation Group in the past, recently voicing Shaggy in Scooby-Doo: A New Universe for the studio. The actor recently starred in Peacock’s MacGruber, based on the Saturday Night Live character he played as a MacGyver parody. Forte recently returned to SNL to host the Jan. 22 episode. Forte also appeared in the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty.

As for Condor, she is best known for playing Lara Jean Covey in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its two sequels. She also played Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse recently filmed the science-fiction rom-com Moonshot, which hits HBO Max on March 31. Condor also starred in and co-executive produced Netflix’s limited series Boo Bitch.

Cena is the latest in a long line of WWE stars to make a successful transition to acting. Unlike Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Cena has shown an affinity for starring in raunchy comedies, like Blockers and Vacation Friends. He’s also starred in action hits F9: The Fast Saga and Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The DC Comics movie introduced Cena as Peacemaker, who got his own HBO Max series. Peacemaker was a surprise hit and earned a second season.