'To All the Boys' Fans Celebrate Spinoff Starring Anna Cathcart

Netflix is reportedly developing a To All the Boys spinoff series, featuring Anna Cathcart's character, Kitty Song Covey. The new series was created by To All the Boys author Jenny Han, who will also serve as executive producer and writer. The To All the Boys franchise started in 2018 with To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which was based on Han's 2014 novel of the same name. Fans of the franchise quickly celebrated the news.

The Cathcart-starring romantic comedy series will be produced by Awesomeness Productions and ACE Entertainment, the same companies that produced the three To All the Boys movies, reports Deadline. Siobhan Vivian is co-writing the pilot with Han. Netflix has not commented on the report.

The show would follow Kitty, the younger sister of Lara Jean Song-Covey (Lana Condor), as she searches for her own true love. Kitty played an important part in the movies, as she is the character who sent out Lara Jean's letters to her crushes in the first movie. Over the course of the three movies, Kitty developed into her own strong character, dropping memorable lines and beginning her first relationship.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before became an instant sensation on Netflix when it was released in August 2018, and it still ranks as one of the most-watched original movies in Netflix's history. The first film was directed by Susan Johnson and written by Sofia Alvarez. The cast included Condor as Lara Jean, Noah Centineo as Peter, Janel Parris as Lara Jean's older sister Marot, and Andrew Bachelor as Peter's friend Greg.

Netflix quickly commissioned back-to-back sequels based on Han's follow-up novels. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You was released in February 2020, with the third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, coming out in February 2021. Both sequels were directed by Michael Fimognari.

Last month, Han told Variety she was happy to see the film franchise finish adapting her three novels. "It feels really satisfying to be able to see the story through ’til the end," she said at the time. "Because it is three books and when we made the first film, I don’t think anybody was thinking that we would get to do all three. I hoped it, obviously, but it’s such a privilege to be able to tell the whole story."

It is not clear if Condor or any of the other members of the cast plan to join Cathcart. In a New York Times interview, Condor admitted she would miss the world of the franchise. "I love the movies, the friends I made in the movies, the story — I love the color scheme of our movies, the pinks and the teals," she said. "So knowing it’s the last time I’ll be in the bedroom, the last time I’ll be in the school, all these things that I’ve been spending so much time in in the past three years, is emotional. I’m going to miss it a lot."