John Cena Opens up About Whether He’s Ready to Have Kids

John Cena is opening up about expanding his family. The actor and WWE Superstar recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about his new show Peacemaker. Drew Barrymore told Cena that he would be “the world’s greatest father,” and that’s when he talked about having kids with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

“First of all, thank you for the comment. I really enjoy my life,” Cena said, per ET Canada. “I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of and I had some pretty lofty dreams. “It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work.”

Cena replied: “This is just my perspective, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to someone, ‘Man, you know you are pretty good with your hands. You would be a great carpenter.’ But if I want to be an actor, I am going to be an actor. Just to say to somebody you have a great interaction with young people, that’s flattering.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh got married on Oct. 12, 2020, after dating for over a year. the 44-year-old was engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, but the couple called things off in April 2018. Bella is now engaged to Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and has a son named Mateo.

Cena is showing no signing of slowing down when it comes to his acting career. Along with Peacemaker, Cena can be seen in new episodes of the TBS competition game show He is also set to appear in three movies this season, including Snafu with Jackie Chan. Cena still appears on WWE TV as he toured with the Superstars last summer.