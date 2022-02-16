HBO Max Renews Popular Comic Book Series for Season 2

HBO Max has renewed a popular comic book series for Season 2 ahead of its Season 1 finale. Deadline reports that Peacemaker will be returning for a new season. The show was created by writer-director James Gunn and is a spinoff of his 2021 DC Comics film The Suicide Squad. The show stars John Cena in the titular role, reprising the character he played in the hit movie. Additional stars of Peacemaker include Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee — both of whom also appeared in — as well as Danielle Brooks and Freddie Stroma.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,” said Gunn in a statement. “To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!” Cena added, “I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”

https://twitter.com/JohnCena/status/1494020154535067650?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, also commented on the Season 2 news, saying, “The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f—ing chance.”

The first three episodes of Peacemaker debuted Jan. 13 on HBO Max. The show has launched new episodes on Thursdays for the past few weeks, with the Season 1 finale set to debut this week. Gunn wrote all eight Peacemaker Season 1 episodes and directed five, including the premiere episode. According to Deadline, Gunn will write and direct all episodes of Season 2. In a new tweet, the filmmaker wrote, “That’s right, Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, John Cena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at HBO Max – and mostly all of you for watching!”