3 Big Stars Cast for Nicolas Cage’s John Madden Biopic

The Nicolas Cage-led biopic on the life of football legend John Madden is heating up.

John Mulaney, Sienna Miller and Kathryn Hahn are set to join the cast of Madden, which will star Cage as Madden and Christian Bale as the late Raiders owner Al Davis.

The film, titled Madden, will be written and directed by David O. Russell and produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Russell is no stranger to sports-related films, having directed The Fighter in 2010 and Silver Linings Playbook in 2013.

In Madden, Mulaney will play Trip Hawkins, the founder of EA Sports and the creator of the company’s popular Madden NFL video game series. Miller will play Al Davis’ wife, Carol, and Hahn will play Madden’s wife, Virginia.

The plot revolves around Madden’s rise from Super Bowl-winning head coach at the Oakland Raiders to the name most synonymous with football, in part because of the video game sharing his name and also in part because of his career as the greatest football broadcaster in history.

Mulaney is currently starring in his own Netflix talk show, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. This will be his first dramatic acting role. Hahn has been all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her role as Agatha Harkness, and was last seen in the Apple TV+ drama The Studio. Miller’s last on-screen appearance was in Kevin Costner’s Western epic Horizon: An American Saga.

Filming on Madden is set to start next month in Atlanta.