5. The Instigators (2024)

Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are unlikely partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together for a heist. When it goes awry, they team up with an unusual accomplice—Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau)—to outrun police, backward bureaucrats, and a vengeful crime boss.

4. Ghosted (2023)

Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

3. Greyhound (2020)

In a thrilling WWII story inspired by actual events, Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a treacherous mission across the Atlantic to deliver soldiers and supplies to Allied forces.

2. Wolfs (2024)

Two rival fixers (George Clooney and Brad Pitt) cross paths when they’re both called in to help cover up a prominent New York official’s misstep. Over one explosive night, they’ll have to set aside their petty grievances—and their egos—to finish the job.

1. The Gorge (2025)

Two highly trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) grow close from a distance after being sent to guard opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. When an evil below emerges, they must work together to survive what lies within.