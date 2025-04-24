With thousands of films from around the world and spanning various genres all streaming for free, sorting through Tubi’s lineup can be a bit overwhelming. If you’re looking for your next movie, start at the Top 5!

Keep scrolling to see the Tubi top 5 movie list as of Thursday (April 24, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Malibu’s Most Wanted

Play video

Official Synopsis: “An aspiring white rapper is a political liability for his father, which leads to a ploy intended to stop the son’s obsession with black culture.”

4. U.S. Marshalls

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A Chief Deputy Marshal grows increasingly obsessed with catching a double-murder suspect after their transport plane plunges into the Ohio River.”

3. The Return of the Living Dead

Play video

Official Synopsis: “While working at a medical supply company, two employees release a gas that raises the dead, causing the town to be overrun with flesh-eating zombies.”

2. Identity Thief

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A hilarious blockbuster hit about an accounts representative who has one week to clear his name after a con artist steals his identity.”

1. The Final Countdown

Play video

Official Synopsis: “America’s most powerful nuclear-run aircraft carrier is transported back in time to December 6, 1941, hours prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor.”