‘Riverdale’ Alum Charles Melton to Star in ‘Edgy Thriller’ From Acclaimed Director

Riverdale star Charles Melton is expanding his repertoire once again.

After his recent work with acclaimed directors Todd Haynes and Alex Garland, the teen heartthrob will next appear in a thriller from Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn.

The film, entitled Her Private Hell, has no plot details as of yet but is expected to be similar to the director’s other works, which are usually edgy, gritty thrillers with a neon-soaked visual style.

It will be distributed by NEON, a company that has experienced major critical and commerical success in recent years with films like Parasite, Longlegs, Triangle of Sadness, and recent multi-Oscar-winner Anora.

NEON announced the cast via a post on Twitter/X, calling the film “something groovy” and revealing the film will star Sophie Thatcher, Melton, Kristine Froseth and Havana Rose Liu.

Melton started his career as a fashion model before appearing in guest roles on Glee and American Horror Story. His big break came in 2017 when he starred as Reggie Mantle in the immensely popular CW series Riverdale, a moody, murder-mystery adaptation of Archie comics.

After his role in Riverdale, he starred alongside Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in May December. In that Todd Haynes-directed drama, an actress (Portman) travels to meet Gracie (Moore), who she is set to play in a film. Gracie is a tabloid fixture, as she has been in a relationship with her husband Joe (Melton) for 24 years—but the couple met when he was 13 years old and she was 36. Melton’s performance was critically acclaimed and named one of the best of the year.

Most recently, Melton appeared in Alex Garland’s Warfare, a war film centered around a real-life U.S. Army mission in 2006 Iraq.

Her Private Hell will begin filming this summer.