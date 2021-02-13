'To All the Boys': Lana Condor Has Message for Fans After Netflix Trilogy's Finale Drops

✖

To All the Boys star Lana Condor may be saying goodbye to the film franchise, but before she bows out, she sent out a message to her followers thanking them for joining her on this three-film journey. Condor shared a photo at the film's premiere in a white feathery Julien Macdonald dress paired with some Jimmy Choo heels.

"TO ALL THE BOYS: ALWAYS AND FOREVER PREMIERE!!! I want to say so much... but all I’ll say is: I. Love. You," she said in her heartfelt caption. "You know who you are, to each and every one of you, thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything. These movies are dedicated to you, because of you, and for you. Always and forever, Lana x."

The third installment follows the famous fictional couple Lara Jean Covey (Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). Now in their senior year of high school, their relationship is tested by their college choices. While Peter wants the two to go to Stanford, when Lara Jean gets a rejection letter from the school, the two begin to question if their relationship can survive the long distance.

Walking away from Lara Jean and Peter's fictional relationship was a tough feat for the young star. Condor revealed in Elle Magazine she was "a mess" when both she and Centineo wrapped. Condor finished filming the movie in Korea, by herself. "I cried like crazy when he wrapped. I cried like crazy when I wrapped. By the way, Noah, I don't even think you know this—when I wrapped in Korea, I was by myself, and I was so unprofessional and such a mess that the scene I shot, my final scene, didn't even make it into the movie because I was such a wreck. But when Noah wrapped, I was very uncomfortable," she said.

The stars went on to discuss their hopes for a potential fourth To All the Boys film. "I think if we do a fourth one, it should be like 20 years down the line, and I think they should both have their own respective lives and then they meet each other again and it's like, Oh my God, what?" Centineo shared. Condor added to the discussion, sharing "Noah and I have talked about this. I have this vision [that] Peter just breaks. He has a full mental, physical breakdown. He is like, truly, who am I?"