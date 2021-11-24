Netflix Officially Orders Spinoff Show of Hit Movie

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before fans haven’t seen the last of the Coveys! In October, Netflix announced that there would be a spinoff TV series of the hit movie titled XO, Kitty that follows Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), the younger sister of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor). XO, Kitty was co-created by Jenny Han, who wrote the book series that the film was based on, and Sasha Rothchild.

Netflix shared a brief teaser of XO, Kitty on Twitter. In a nod to the love letters that Lara Jean penned in To All the Boys, Kitty explained via a voiceover that fans should think again if they thought that there “wouldn’t be any more letters.” She added, “But there’s one Covey sister — some might call her the favorite — whose love story is just beginning.” Kitty ended her message by telling everyone to “Stay tuned!”

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1450220143519272961

XO, Kitty will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, per The Wrap. The official description of the show reads, “Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” In March, Deadline reported that there was a possibility that fans would get to see the Covey sisters’ story continue in a Kitty-focused spinoff. To All the Boys star Condor said that she would definitely support the project, telling Entertainment Tonight in April, “I think it would totally make sense. I think Kitty is… truly just a scene stealer.”

Condor went on to say that she had not been approached about the project at that point. However, she did say that an XO, Kitty series would be a great idea, as she believed that fans would love it. The actor explained, “I remember when we were doing the press junket for the third movie, everyone was asking [Anna], ‘Is this something that you would be interested in?’ I would totally support it if it’s something that comes to light.”

Cathcart’s Kitty made her first appearance in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which premiered on Netflix in 2018. The film subsequently produced two sequels, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, released in February 2020, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, released in February 2021. There is no word yet on when the spinoff will premiere.