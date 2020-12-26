Meghan McCain Shames Non-Elderly People Receiving the Vaccine Before Frontline Workers

By BreAnna Bell

Meghan McCain is known for being an outspoken voice on The View, and though the show is currently on a holiday hiatus, the co-host isn't taking a break from speaking her mind. McCain took to Twitter to call out everyone getting the COVID-19 vaccine before frontline workers and the elderly.

"Merry Christmas to everyone except healthy people under 65 getting the vaccine before our frontline workers who have sacrificed everything for our country this year," she tweeted.

