'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Shares New Photo of Newborn Daughter Liberty

The View co-host Meghan McCain just shared another photo of her newborn daughter Liberty on Instagram. The talk show host, who gave birth to her daughter in September, posted an adorable photo of herself holding her little one's hand. In addition to posting the photo, McCain also shared a lovely anecdote about how much motherhood has meant to her.

"I am not a poet nor an artists - so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood," McCain wrote on Tuesday alongside a photo of her daughter, whose face could not be seen in the snap in order to protect her privacy. "However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life. Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty."

Baby Liberty is the first child for McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech. Over the past several months, the View co-host has taken to Instagram in order to open up about her motherhood journey. On Oct. 8, a couple of weeks after she gave birth to her first child, McCain penned a lengthy message on Instagram in which she noted that motherhood is akin to "euphoria." She wrote, alongside a photo of a necklace with the word "Mama" on it, "All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter. Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body. She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."

Elsewhere in her caption, McCain thanked her husband for "taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying journey together." She ended her message by acknowledging her late father, Sen. John McCain, who died in August 2018. "This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing...." she continued. "Thank you to all who have respected my protectiveness, boundaries and privacy during pregnancy and now first steps into motherhood. I know it is unorthodox given the public life I have chosen. It's all a work in progress and I will continue to share what I can as I (and Ben) are comfortable."