Kate Middleton Hospitalized, Cancels All Engagements for Months

Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" on Wednesday, and it will keep her away from work longer than expected. The royal family announced that Middleton's surgery was successful, but they also canceled all of her planned public engagements between now and Easter. It's unclear why her recovery period will be extended.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," read a statement from Kensington Palace. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/6h3BCrqj5L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2024

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share," the statement went on. "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Middleton was treated at The London Clinic on Tuesday. So far, no further details on her condition have been reported. Middleton most recent public engagement was on Christmas day when she and the rest of the British royal family walked to church together. They attended a holiday service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk, England.

When she is ready, Middleton will reportedly relocate to her home in Windsor, where she and Prince William moved in 2022. Prince William will also postpone all of his public engagements for the next few weeks – at least through Middleton's hospitalization and the early days of her recovery at home. He intends to take time to care for his wife and their three children – 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis.

This story is developing.