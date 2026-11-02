Hip-Hop Icons to Headline Thanksgiving NFL Halftime Show

Wu-Tang Clan is joining the family for Thanksgiving this year.

At least by way of TV.

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Assuming you’re one of the millions of families whose Thanksgiving turkey is accompanied by a side of football, you’re going to get some Wu-Tang for dessert.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions announced that the iconic hip-hop group will be the halftime performers during their Thanksgiving Day game against the visiting division-rival Chicago Bears.

“Our Thanksgiving Day Classic is one of the greatest traditions in sports, and Wu-Tang Clan is one of the greatest performers in music,” Rich Haddad, Detroit Lions President and CEO, said in a statement released by the team.”We are thrilled to have Wu-Tang headlining our Thanksgiving halftime show and grateful to Marshall and Paul for their partnership.”

The announcement comes within a couple weeks of the NFL announcing that Jay-Z will be this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer and that U2 will handle halftime entertainment for the league’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game.

Wu-Tang Clan will perform just a few weeks after officially being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is slated for Nov. 14. The group’s been together since the early 1990’s and has sold more than 20 million records just in the United States. Three of their albums have gone quadruple-platinum.

Their most successful albums are Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Wu-Tang Forever, which was nominated for a Grammy Award.

The band’s current members include RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna.

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When Wu-Tang takes the stage, they’ll do so at halftime of a game which would have plenty of eyeballs, even if it weren’t being played on Thanksgiving Day. Both Chicago and Detroit are considered among the favorites to win the NFC conference, per Polymarket. Traders currently give Chicago a 16% chance to win the conference, which is second-best. And the Lions aren’t far behind, at 9%. San Francisco leads all NFC teams in odds (25%).

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In the hours after the announcement was made that Wu-Tang would perform at the Bears – Lions game, Detroit beat the Minnesota Vikings 19-15 to improve their record to 5-2. Chicago, also 5-2, visits Seattle on Monday evening.

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