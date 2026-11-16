Popular Rock Band ‘Hit Hard With the Flu,’ Concert Canceled

Rock band Alter Bridge was unable to play a scheduled show at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin late last week because of a flu bug that got the best of the band.

In an announcement on Instagram, the band expressed their disappointment with having to cancel the show and let fans know that tickets and VIP packages for the tour date would be fully refunded.

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“Sorry to our friends in Milwaukee. We got hit hard with the flu and need to take the next few days off to get rest,” the band wrote on Instagram, where they have more than 380,000 followers.”We aren’t able to reschedule so regretfully we must cancel tonight’s performance. Refunds will be sent out momentarily.”

The band has been touring throughout the US this fall in support of their self-titled album which was released earlier this year. Their What Lies Within Tour kicked off Nov. 5 in Philadelphia. Big Wreck and Tim Montana are the supporting acts on the 18-date tour.

Alter Bridge is made up of Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips. It was not noted which members came down with the flu. Phillips, Marshall and Tremonti were all formerly members of Creed.

Since forming in 2004, Alter Bridge has released eight studio albums. Their first album, One Day Remains, reached number five on the Billboard 200. In total, the band has sold more than five million records worldwide.

Among the band’s most notable singles are “Metalingus,” which former WWE wrestler Edge used as his theme song. “Open Your Eyes,” and “Isolation,” which reached number one on the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

With the band now seemingly on the mend (having played weekend shows in Minnesota and Missouri), they’ll keep busy on the stage with four tour stops this week, beginning with a Tuesday evening show in St. Louis.