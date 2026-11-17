Ben Earle, one half of British country music group The Shires, is speaking out after the group announced last month that they were going on an unexpected hiatus.

The hiatus was the doing of Earle’s band mate, Crissie Rhodes, who made the decision that she wanted to take a break from the band and spend more time with her family. It’s a decision that she said at the time had “not been made lightly.”

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Prior to the hiatus, The Shires had been together for 13 years, releasing six albums and winning a CMA Award.

Earle recently posted a message to his Instagram account which explained why he’s been largely absent from the social platform and expressed support for Rhodes, but also admitted to being in the midst of a “big adjustment.”

“Thank you for all the lovely messages about our Shires announcement,” Earle began. “I completely respect and understand Crissie’s decision but truthfully it’s been a big adjustment for me and something I’ve been processing and working through. That’s why I’ve found it a bit tough to show up on here recently.

“I’m definitely turning a corner with it all though. I’m so, so, so excited to get started on The Country Show on Radio 2 and I’m also working on new music and excitng (sic) projects.

“Thank you for all the love and support. I’m going to carry it all with me into this upcoming tour and have the best time ever.”

The IG message has been liked nearly 4,000 times.

As he alluded to in his post, Earle hosts the BBC Radio 2’s The Country Show every Thursday. The show features music, interviews and performances from country artists across the globe.

In addition to the radio gig, Earle and Rhodes aren’t entirely on hiatus just yet. The duo still plans to play more than a dozen shows together throughout this month and next. Assuming the hiatus goes on as planned, The Shires’ last performance will be from London’s Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 3.