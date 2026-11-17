Sam Hartman is ABC’s next Bachelor.

It’s a role that should come with some sense of familiarity to Hartman. He’s used to being on the big stage with tens of thousands of people dissecting his every move. A leading role on a major network is also something Hartman already experienced.

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How, you ask?

Well, Hartman, 27, currently plays quarterback in the most popular sports league in the United States, the NFL. He’s a backup signal caller for the Washington Commanders, a role he’s held since fall of 2024, though he’s yet to throw a pass in an NFL game.

Prior to playing in the nation’s capital, Hartman quarterbacked one of college football’s most iconic universities, Notre Dame. As a senior, he started all 12 games for the Irish and guided the team to a 9-3 record. Notre Dame’s games are broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock. So Hartman’s already had plenty of eyeballs on him.

Before enrolling at ND, Hartman spent five seasons at Wake Forest. As a collegiate quarterback, Hartman threw for 134 total touchdowns and ran for 20 more.

Up next, The Bachelor, season 30.

Hartman isn’t the first NFL player to be cast as The Bachelor. In 2004, Jesse Palmer, another former QB, was the man handing out roses. Palmer’s also hosted The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Golden Bachelor.

Colton Underwood, who had a brief NFL career on several practice squads, was The Bachelor for the show’s 23rd season. His appearance followed a stint on the 14th season of The Bachelorette in which he was a contestant.

As a member of the Commanders, Hartman’s salary is just more than $245,000 for the season. His second job, The Bachelor, will reportedly pay him around $100,000.

Not bad money for a part-time gig in the NFL offseason.

Hartman’s season of The Bachelor (Season 30) premieres on Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.