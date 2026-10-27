Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer Confirmed

It’s official: Jay-Z has been named Super Bowl LXI halftime show headliner.

Apple Music shared the news during Monday’s Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game.

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The rap mogul earned various awards and titles over the years. He was the first hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a four-time Emmy winner, and a 25-time Grammy Award winner. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Jay-Z (Credit: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

In a press release, Jay-Z stated, “From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey. Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell further shared, “For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” Goodell continued. “I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity, and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has been producing the famed NFL halftime show for more than a decade.

Super Bowl LXI will take place on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium. The big game is airing on ESPN, ABC, and Disney+.