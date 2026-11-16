Acclaimed Movie Director Dies ‘Due to Health Reasons’: Sebastián Lelio Was 52

Sebastian Lelio, an award-winning Chilean movie director, has died at age 52.

Lelio’s death was shared publicly by his girlfriend, Amalia Kassai, via her Instagram account. She said in part, “This is as unexpected as it is sad. His ability to create and bring to life characters—people leading ordinary, everyday lives whose stories, when unfolding within unexpected situations, take on a profound, dramatic intensity—is remarkable. Films such as *Navidad*, *La Sagrada Familia*, and *Una mujer fantástica* will be his greatest legacy.”

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Per a report from Chilean news outlet Emol.com, the 52-year-old filmmaker, ” … died at his home in the commune of Las Condes. Based on details obtained by Emol, the director’s partner, Amalia Kassai, found him unresponsive at the residence around noon today and subsequently contacted the Carabineros (police).”

The director had a brief, yet successful career in film. He directed 2017’s critically acclaimed A Fantastic Woman, which won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. A Fantastic Woman, starred Daniela Vega, and was centered around a young trans girl who is accused of her brother’s death.

Gloria, The Year of the Tiger, Disobedience and The Wonder, are among the other films Lelio directed. In 2018, Lelio remade Gloria under the title Gloria Bell. The movie, unlike the original, was made in English.

Lelio also made several short films and had reportedly recently begun working on Poeta Chileno, a film based off the novel by the same name, written by Alejandro Zambra.

Niamh Algar, who was cast in The Wonder, shared a tribute to Lelio on her Instagram, writing, “I’m so sad to hear about Sebastián Lelio. I feel very lucky to have worked with him on The Wonder. He was so passionate about what he did, and so gentle and encouraging with the people around him. There’s such tenderness in the way Sebastián saw people. You feel it in his films, in the space he gave his characters to be complicated and beautifully human. I’m grateful I got to be part of a story he told.

“Sending so much love to his family and to everyone who loved him.”

In Kassai’s IG statement, she noted that Lelio passing was “due to health reasons,” but did not elaborate.