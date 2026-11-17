Late last week, the world of sports media lost a living legend, Dan Hicks.

The NBC personality passed away from a reported acute illness at age 64, following decades of covering some of sports’ biggest events.

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NBC Sports, who employed Hicks for more than thirty years, paid tribute to the broadcaster in a post on X, saying in part, “… He was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.

“From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame football, numerous other high profile events and especially as the signature voice of our golf coverage for the last 26 years, Dan’s blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm and humor informed and entertained fans for decades.

“But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence.”

The network’s post went on to send condolences to Hicks’ family, including his wife, Hannah Storm, who is also a sports broadcaster.

Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person. In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.



From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame football,… pic.twitter.com/BNUBq4Crl7 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 12, 2026

Hicks’ voice was instantly recognizable to those tuning into Notre Dame football games on NBC. He called Irish games from 2013-16 and then again from 2024 continuing through this season. Hicks was scheduled to be on the call for Notre Dame’s game last week against Boston College.

In addition to ND games, Hicks was the voice of golf telecasts on NBC and called such events as the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup. He also handled announcing duties for various Olympics, the NFL, tennis and the NBA throughout his decorated career. His coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics earned Hicks a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.

His wife Hannah remembered Hicks in a post on X, stating, “Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.”

In addition to Storm, whom he married in 1994, Hicks is survived by daughters Hannah, Ellery, and Riley.