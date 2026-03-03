Wu-Tang Clan Co-Founder Died of Pancreatic Cancer: RIP to Power

Oliver “Power” Grant, co-founder of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, died last week after a “courageous and hard-fought battle” with pancreatic cancer. He was 52.

Grant’s bandmates announced his cause of death on Monday, writing on the official Wu-Tang Clan Instagram page, “Power transitioned on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, following a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.”

METROGRAPH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2019/09/04: Oliver “Power” Grant attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiere held at Metrograph in New York City. (Photo by Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“A true fighter until the end, he was surrounded by his mother, his children, his family, and his closest friends,” they continued of Grant, who served as the business mastermind behind the group and executive produced Wu-Tang Clan’s albums.

Known as “Pookie” to his oldest friends, the band wrote that Grant was “a proud product of the Park Hill neighborhood.”

“From those streets, he rose to become a visionary force, a pillar of the Wu-Tang family, and a global architect of culture,” they continued. “It was the honor of his life to pour his love, wisdom, and brilliance into his family and his community. His impact was singular; there will never be another to take his place.”

“Power will always be loved, and his legacy will forever remain,” the statement went on, concluding with the notice that Grant’s wake will be held on March 13 and his funeral would take place the following day in the New York City area

“We will release exact location details closer to the service dates as we finalize securing the venues,” the band said.

Fellow Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man was the one to confirm Grant’s death on Instagram last week, writing alongside a photo of himself with Grant, “Paradise my Brother safe Travels!!” and adding, “Bruh I am not ok.”

Grant’s death comes just as Wu-Tang Clan was nominated for the 2026 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last week. In addition to Method Man, the hip-hop group includes members Raekwon, GZA, RZA, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa. Ol’ Dirty Bastard was also a part of the collective until his death in 2004.