Musician George Clanton is pushing pause on the remainder of his fall tour.

Clanton, known for electropop and vaporwave music, posted a video to his Instagram account, stating, “This is a serious message. This has been the best tour of my life. We’ve been having an amazing series of sold-out shows…No one wants this tour to be postponed; my family’s my biggest supporter, and they want me to do this tour, but there’s been an unexpected turn for the worse at home and, right now, my family needs me, and I need them”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

“I’m very sorry to everyone who’s been inconvenienced by this…We’ll be back soon.”

The artist, also known by the stage names ESPRIT and Mirror Kisses, did not elaborate on what the “unexpected turn for the worse” is that is causing his immediate cancellation. He had been scheduled to play a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel in the hours prior to the cancellation.

Along with the video Clanton shared with his 120,000 IG followers, Clanton included a caption that said in part, “ … All of the remaining shows are still going to happen at a later date, including tonight’s show at Brooklyn Steel. It would be impossible to perform my show tonight. I know this is a disappointment to many people, and I hate to let you down. But I will be back as soon as we can. The rescheduled dates are already in the works. More information soon. It pains me to ‘break character’ and be serious on the internet for once, and respectfully I’d like to share as little information about my private life as possible.”

In addition to the Brooklyn Steel show, Clanton had tour stops scheduled for Texas, Arizona, California, and Illinois prior to the end of this year.