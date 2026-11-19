Country music artist Ashley McBryde was forced to cancel a recent show in Mississippi after a “nasty sickness” came knocking at her door.

McBryde was slated to play at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, MS. on Sunday, Nov. 17 as part of her Into The Wild Tour. The musician took to Instagram prior to the show to announce that she’d be unable to perform and that refunds would be made available.

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Ashley McBryde onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: getty Images)

“I hate having to do this,” McBryde began. “But I’ve been fighting off this nasty sickness for over a week and unfortunately have to cancel my show.

” … cancelling a show is about the last thing I ever want to do. I’ve seen the Doc and taken every measure I can to stay upright, hoping I’d get through the worst of it and be well enough to get up there and play for you guys, but I’m just not well enough to give you the show you deserve.”

The 43-year-old then offered an apology for being unable to perform and expressed a desire to soon return to Jackson.

She’s just the latest musician to be hit with a fall illness that’s kept them from performing.

McBryde has been on tour supporting her fifth studio album, Wild, which was released earlier this year. She first gained mainstream popularity between 2018 and 2019 when she won her first of three career CMA Awards (in 2019 for New Artist of the Year).

Four years later, she earned a Grammy Award, along with Carly Pearce, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. They earned the award for their performance of “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” The duo also won an ACM award for the same song. Their hit single reached number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent more than four months on the chart.

Assuming she’s on the mend, McBryde has a pair of upcoming tour dates in Arizona over Thanksgiving weekend, followed by two more stops in California in early December before taking a break until after the New Year.