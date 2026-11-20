Actor Raul Esparza is missing from the new Broadway musical Galileo.

Esparza, the musical’s lead, has recently had to step away from rehearsals and performances after suffering a concussion. On Monday, the multi-time Tony nominee posted a video to his Instagram account in which he revealed he had suffered a concussion and would be away from the show while recovering.

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“Unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to join you for performances of Galielo,” Esparaza began. “The Saturday before we started performances, I suffered a minor concussion in rehearsals, and I still wanted to go on and still wanted to do the show, and it was an amazing week, and I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

“But now, out of an abundance of caution and for doctor’s orders, because I’m stubborn and I have to listen to them, I’m going to have to take a little bit of time off to get better. Everything’s going to be cool. I cannot wait to join you all and join the cast of this amazing musical.

“ … I’ll see you all real soon.”

Due to the concussion, Esparza was originally supposed to miss performances on Nov. 16 and 17, but, per DEADLINE, he also missed a pair of shows on Nov. 18 as well. Michael Park has filled Esparza’s role during his time away.

The musical is centered on the life and learning of famed scientist, Galileo Galilei. Previews of the production started last week and the show will officially open on Dec. 6.

In addition to a career on Broadway – which includes an Emmy nominated performance for 2006’s Company – Esparza’s resume contains several roles in movies and TV. Among his most notable is being cast as Rafael Barba in Law & Order: SVU throughout seasons 14-19 and 21-23. His most recent TV role was in the FX miniseries A Murder at the End of the World.