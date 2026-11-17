The argument for whether Die Hard is or is not a Christmas movie is about to heat back up.

That’s because John McClane is returning to your TV’s just in time for … you guessed it, Christmas!

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ABC recently announced that on the first Sunday in December (Dec. 6), Die Hard – described by the network as “A New York cop trapped in a high-rise during a Christmas Eve heist must fight to save his wife and everyone inside,” will air on the network. In making the announcement that McClane (played by Bruce Willis) is coming to network TV next month, ABC did so as part of their “Festive Holiday Programming Lineup.”

Joining Die Hard for ABC’s holiday programming are familiar Christmas movies like Mickey’s Christmas Carol, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, and The Santa Clause.

It can’t be debated the three above-mentioned titles are all Christmas movies. Die Hard, on the other hand, continues to be debated about year-after-year. The movie is set during an office holiday party on Christmas Eve.

Those are seemingly the only ties to Christmas in the 1988 crime thriller. There’s no Rudolph, no Santa’s sleigh, and no eggnog. And the movie hit theaters in July (Christmas in July fans can relate). But, it is Christmas Eve within the movie and a terrorist takeover is taking center stage in Los Angeles.

Christmas movie or not, Die Hard was a massive success. The movie brought in roughly $140 million at the box office and continues to be a popular re-watch. Additionally, the movie was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Visual Effects.

For what it’s worth, Willis, once weighed in on the Die Hard Christmas movie debate during the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis in 2018.

“Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, it’s a god***n Bruce Willis movie,” Willis joked.