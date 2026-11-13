Nicholas Hoult’s Huge Baby News Leaks out Amidst James Bond Speculation

James Bond’s a father once again!

Well, kind of.

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Maybe.

Amid recent speculation that English actor Nicholas Hoult is going to be cast as the next James Bond, the actor and his wife, Bryana Holly revealed that they’ve welcomed not just one, but two babies (can you say twins?) into the world.

And the twins aren’t exactly newborns either.

Earlier this month, comedian/actor Pete Davidson, along with Hoult and actress Anna Sawai, sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview to promote the new movie which the three star in, How to Rob a Bank. Within the interview, Davidson shared that Hoult was a somewhat new father of two.

“He’s a great dad. Father of four. Four under what, 7? Which is nuts,” Davidson said of Hault.

Davidson went on to say that while they were filming How to Rob a Bank (which hits theaters this weekend), Hoult ” … just had his twins, and he would fly back every weekend to go see his family, and that was very inspiring and awesome.”

Hault 36, and Holly, 33, who have been a couple for more than a decade, already had two children prior to the birth of their twins.

The couple largely keeps their personal lives private and have not publicly commented on the 2025 birth of their twins.

Now, the couple’s four children could potentially see their dad cast as the next 007. As mentioned above, Hault is in the running to be the next James Bond in the expected late 2027 or early 2028 release of Bond 26. The film franchise based around the Secret Service agent is seeking to replace Daniel Craig as the lead. And quite a few A-listers have been mentioned as the next man up. Names like Robert Pattinson, Callum Turner, Jacob Elorid, and others.

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Updated Polymarket odds give Hoult a 4% chance of landing the role of Bond, while Turner (32.5%) and Pattinson (32.3%) are neck and neck as the perceived favorites.

Nicholas Hoult announced as next James Bond?

Until the casting is confirmed, Hoult will have to settle for a different, more rewarding role, father.

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